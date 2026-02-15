Trending topics:
Who are singing the US and Canadian national anthems before the 2026 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2026 NBA All-Star weekend will kick off with powerful renditions of the U.S. and Canadian anthems, setting the stage for a weekend full of sport, music and spectacle.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Sarah McLachlan and Brandy Norwood
© Mathew Tsang/Getty Images -- Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty ImagesSarah McLachlan and Brandy Norwood

The build‑up to the 2026 NBA All‑Star Game in Los Angeles isn’t just about dunks and 3‑pointers — it’s also set to open with voices that bridge sport and culture. For the first time in years, musical names will join the pregame pageantry.

Amid the buzz at the Intuit Dome, familiar anthems will herald tip‑off on Sunday afternoon. A R&B singer has been tapped to deliver the U.S. national anthem, while a celebrated Canadian artist will carry the melody for “O Canada”.

These choices underline how the All‑Star Weekend has grown into a cultural showcase as much as a basketball festival. In a city known for entertainment, the voices before the game will hint at the glittering line‑up to follow.

Who will perform the U.S. and Canadian national anthems?

For the U.S. national anthem, Grammy‑winning singer and actress Brandy Norwood has been selected to take the stage before Sunday’s 5 p.m. ET tip‑off at the Intuit Dome. The R&B artist, known for her influential catalog and impact on modern vocals, adds star power to the pregame proceedings.

Sarah McLachlan and Brandy Norwood (Source: Mathew Tsang/Getty Images — Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Lifetime)

Representing the other side of the border, three‑time Grammy winner Sarah McLachlan will perform the Canadian national anthem. Her career has spanned decades with her signature emotive songwriting and performances, making her a fitting choice for a global sporting event that unites fans from both countries.

Their anthem performances are part of a broader entertainment slate that includes a historic live rendition of “Roundball Rock” by composer John Tesh, as well as music from artists like Ludacris and K‑pop group CORTIS throughout the weekend.

National anthems through All-Star history

The NBA All-Star Game has a long tradition of featuring standout artists to perform the national anthems, turning the pregame into a cultural moment as much as a sporting one. From pop icons to classical singers, these performances have often set the tone for the weekend’s excitement.

Past editions have seen legendary voices like Whitney Houston, who famously performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 1991 All-Star Game, and Celine Dion, whose rendition of “O Canada” captivated fans in 1998. These moments have become highlights in NBA history.

In recent years, the league has continued to blend musical talent with All-Star spectacle, selecting artists who resonate with both longtime fans and a younger, global audience. The choice of Brandy and Sarah McLachlan for 2026 reflects this ongoing commitment to creating a memorable pregame experience.

