Dolphins confirm Tyreek Hill release, bid farewell with four-word message for the WR

“Thank you for everything, Cheetah.” That was the message Tyreek Hill received from the Miami Dolphins as he was released from his contract. For a player who was absolutely outstanding, it might seem like a bit of a cold message, but that’s the NFL business.
The four-word text was accompanied by a graphic showing Hill’s accomplishments while part of the organization. During his four seasons, Hill made his mark on the team’s history books with All Pro and Pro Bowl selections, as well as achieving franchise records on both receptions and receiving yards.
This is a developing story…
Bruno Milano is a sports journalist who joined Bolavip in June 2025 and is always craving the opportunity to find new angles to tell stories. With over 5 years of experience, he has covered prestigious events such as Super Bowl LVII and UFC live events. Specializing in NFL, College Football, UFC, and other sports, he is the complete package when it comes to creating dynamic sports content. A polyglot who speaks Spanish, English, and Italian, Bruno has a comprehensive understanding of various sports, including NFL, College Football, UFC, NBA, College Basketball, MLB, Soccer, Boxing, and NHL. His broad expertise and linguistic skills position him well to engage a diverse global audience with insightful and engaging sports journalism.