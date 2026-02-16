Trending topics:
Dolphins confirm Tyreek Hill release, bid farewell with four-word message for the WR

Tyreek Hill just received a short farewell message from the Miami Dolphins, hours after his release from the roster.

By Bruno Milano

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins.
© Carmen Mandato / Getty ImagesTyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins.

Thank you for everything, Cheetah.” That was the message Tyreek Hill received from the Miami Dolphins as he was released from his contract. For a player who was absolutely outstanding, it might seem like a bit of a cold message, but that’s the NFL business.

The four-word text was accompanied by a graphic showing Hill’s accomplishments while part of the organization. During his four seasons, Hill made his mark on the team’s history books with All Pro and Pro Bowl selections, as well as achieving franchise records on both receptions and receiving yards.

This is a developing story…

