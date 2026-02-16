Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals the main reason he became a Hall of Famer

Jerry Jones is undoubtedly one of the most influential figures in the NFL in recent years. The Dallas Cowboys owner frequently makes headlines not only for his decisions within the franchise, but also for his colorful remarks. A Hall of Famer since 2017, he knows exactly why he earned that place of privilege.

In reality, it isn’t a single reason that Jones reached the Hall of Fame, but rather particularly because of what one of his players did some time ago: three-time Super Bowl champion Michael Irvin.

“I have a gold jacket,” the owner of America’s Team recently told TMZ. “I wouldn’t have the gold jacket had Michael Irvin not played for the Cowboys, in a manner of speaking.”

Jones’ words were not primarily referring to what the wide receiver accomplished on the field, but rather to Irvin’s mindset. “To be involved and be around the winning mentality or that winning physicality — when Michael says it, I listen,” he added.

Jerry Jones and Michael Irvin.

A glory era for the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys‘ golden era under Jerry Jones reached its zenith in the 1990s, defined by a high-octane dynasty that secured three titles in four years (Super Bowls XXVII, XXVIII, and XXX).

While the “Triplets” powered the offense, Michael Irvin served as the emotional heartbeat and primary protagonist of this run, earning his reputation as “The Playmaker” through his ferocious competitiveness and elite receiving skills.

His dominance on the field validated Jones’s aggressive management style, cementing a legacy that remains the gold standard for the franchise’s history and a testament to one of the greatest rosters ever assembled in the NFL.