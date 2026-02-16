Former Blue Jays player reportedly joins Padres following Nick Castellanos acquisition

The San Diego Padres are reportedly not finished bolstering their roster for the upcoming season. Following their acquisition of Nick Castellanos, the team has reportedly added a former Toronto Blue Jays player to their lineup.

According to The New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Padres have secured Ty France for the upcoming season. France, who didn’t impress during his stint with the Blue Jays last year, is poised to bring his talents to San Diego.

The Padres have made two significant roster additions after a subdued offseason in terms of trades. Now, with Castellanos and France on board, the franchise aims to challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers as they look to defend their title.

With these acquisitions, the Padres hope to excel in the upcoming season. Star player Manny Machado subtly communicated his support for General Manager AJ Preller to the Padres’ front office following Castellanos’ signing.

Ty France #2 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws.

France’s potential impact on the Padres’ roster

As the Padres gear up for a competitive season, Ty France’s addition brings several benefits. His presence could enhance defensive stability, given his previous acclaim with a Gold Glove award, where he led all MLB first basemen with +10 Outs Above Average (OAA).

Furthermore, France provides a right-handed batting option off the bench, evidenced by his .257 average, 7 home runs, and 52 RBIs across 138 games with the Twins and Blue Jays last year. Known for his positional versatility and reliability, France was originally drafted by the Padres as a third baseman, although he primarily plays first base now.

Other additions to the Padres’ roster

Besides Castellanos and France, the Padres have strategically reinforced their roster, particularly in the bullpen, to ensure depth and adaptability in what is anticipated to be a demanding season.

Here are some of the additional players the Padres have acquired:

Miguel Andujar (LF/DH)

German Marquez (SP)

Michael King (SP)

Griffin Canning (SP)

Marco Gonzales (SP)

Sung Mun Song (INF)

Freddy Fermin (C)

Ty Adcock (RP)

Daison Acosta (RP)

