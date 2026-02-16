NY Mets owner Steve Cohen puts pressure on Juan Soto, Carlos Mendoza with warning for the team

Steve Cohen took the lead in assembling a competitive roster with a single goal: to become the next champions of the World Series. To achieve this, the New York Mets owner provided Carlos Mendoza with an impressive roster, which features Juan Soto as one of its top stars.

While the excitement is high, there’s also concern over not having won a championship in a long time. It has been 40 years since the Mets last claimed a title—a fact that, understandably, does not sit well with Cohen.

“We haven’t won. I really want to win. Each year that goes by, I get a little more annoyed,” the Owner said to the press. This message is clear and straightforward: in Queens, they absolutely need to win a title as soon as possible.

Bo Bichette, Freddy Peralta, Francisco Lindor, and Soto himself are some of the names Carlos Mendoza will rely on to fulfill Cohen’s championship aspirations. The talent is certainly there; now it’s a matter of proving it on the field.

A long stretch without titles

The New York Mets have captured only two World Series championships in their history, with the 2026 season marking exactly 40 years since their last title in 1986 against Red Sox.

Their first miracle occurred in 1969, when they stunned the sports world by defeating the Baltimore Orioles, while their legendary 1986 victory over the Boston Red Sox remains one of the most dramatic comebacks in baseball history, highlighted by the famous Game 6 error. Despite reaching the Fall Classic in 2000 and 2015, the franchise continues its quest to end this four-decade drought and bring a third trophy back to Queens.