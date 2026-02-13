Which artists are performing at the 2026 NBA All-Star weekend?

Every year, the spotlight of NBA All-Star weekend stretches far beyond the hardwood, turning arenas into stages where music, culture and basketball collide. In 2026, that fusion feels especially pronounced as anticipation builds around the artists shaping the celebration’s sound.

From opening notes before tip-off to headline performances woven between marquee events, the weekend’s musical presence reflects the league’s evolving identity. These moments often capture as much attention as the dunks and deep threes that define the on-court spectacle.

What unfolds across the festivities is more than entertainment between games; it’s a curated soundtrack for one of sports’ most visible gatherings. The names attached to this year’s performances hint at energy, legacy, and a few surprises still waiting behind the curtain.

Star performances headline Saturday and Sunday

Three-time GRAMMY winner Ludacris leads the weekend’s live entertainment, taking center court ahead of the AT&T Slam Dunk on All-Star Saturday. His in-arena show is designed to heighten the atmosphere before one of the event’s most anticipated competitions tips off for a global audience.

John Tesh, Ludacris, Sarah McLachlanattends and Brandy Norwood (Source: D Dipasupil– Paras Griffin — Eugene Gologursky — Alberto E. Rodriguez for Getty Images)

Sunday introduces a different kind of milestone. Legendary composer and broadcaster John Tesh performs Roundball Rock live inside an arena for the first time, marking both the 75th All-Star Game and the league’s return to NBC after more than two decades.

Before tip-off, award-winning artists Brandy and Sarah McLachlan deliver the U.S. and Canadian national anthems, respectively—continuing the tradition of pairing basketball’s biggest night with globally recognized voices.

Rising talent and concerts shape the All-Star weekend

Friday’s showcase begins with anthem performances tied to the Castrol Rising Stars, where Aiden Ross and Chxrry represent the United States and Canada. Earlier, the NBA HBCU Classic features GRAMMY-nominated performer Chlöe Bailey, blending ceremony with cultural recognition.

Chloe Bailey, Aiden Ross and Chxrry (Source: Savion Washington/Getty Images — @aidenrossmusic — Naomi Rahim/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Entertainment continues during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, highlighted by a halftime show from K-pop group CORTIS. Across the weekend, additional appearances from Shaboozey, Ludacris and CORTIS unfold during the NBA Crossover Concert Series in downtown Los Angeles.

Guiding the overall sound is Emmy-winning musical director Adam Blackstone, whose role ties together the event’s many performances. The result is a program where basketball and live music share equal billing, reinforcing All-Star weekend’s identity as both sporting showcase and cultural festival.