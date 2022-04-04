The NBA regular season is about to end and the second week of April has a working day off, Monday, and the last games of the regular season will be played on the weekend.

The 2021-22 NBA regular season is approaching its final stage to kick off what will be the play-in tournament and the other phases of the playoffs. So far the Western Conference has the Suns and Grizzlies as heavy favorites and the Eastern Conference has the Miami Heat along with the Boston Celtics as top favorites as well.

This year things will be different as the NBA is expected to clear a slot on Monday while another big event takes place that day. It is the first time that the NBA has made this type of modification for another local tournament.

The regular season ends on Sunday April 10, that will be one of the hottest days of the week as some teams depend on wins and losses from others. LeBron James and the Lakers are unlikely to make the playoffs this season.

Why are there no NBA games on Monday, April 4?

There will be no NBA games on Monday because that day is the final game of the NCAA Basketball Division I Men's tournament. It's the last day of the 2022 March Madness and the NBA has decided not to offer games on April 4 so that fans can watch the big game without worrying about the results of the NBA games.

When do the NBA games restart after April 4?

The NBA returns to its normal schedule on Tuesday, April 5, with 12 games from 7:00 PM (ET) to 10:30 PM (ET). All games will be available on NBA TV and others through local television channels.

