Why is legendary NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski retiring from ESPN?

Adrian Wojnarowski, one of today’s most prominent sports journalists, has announced his decision to leave ESPN to become the general manager of the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball program.

Wojnarowski has worked at ESPN since 2017, but before that, he had stints at Yahoo Sports and The Record of Bergen County. His experience and knowledge in the world of basketball have allowed him to become an influential figure in sports journalism.

Wojnarowski, a 1991 graduate of St. Bonaventure, has maintained a close relationship with the university over the years. In addition to his new role, he will continue to support the institution as a fundraiser.

“It is the thrill of a lifetime to be able to return to a university and community that I love in a role of service to our student-athletes, coaches, and institution,” Wojnarowski told ESPN. “I am hopeful that I can bring value in many areas to our basketball program and open doors for our young men’s futures in ways both professionally and personally.” Wojnarowski added. “I am retiring from a dream job at ESPN and am so incredibly grateful for my time and experiences with the Worldwide Leader,” he said.



Wojnarowski: The role of the general manager in college basketball

The role of the general manager in college basketball has gained importance in recent years due to the impact of the transfer portal. These executives are responsible for various tasks, such as managing the roster, recruiting players, and supporting the coaching staff. St. Bonaventure has decided to create this new position to strengthen its basketball program and leverage Wojnarowski’s experience and connections.

How much was Adrian Wojnarowski’s salary at ESPN?

ESPN reportedly reached multimillion-dollar contract deals with several reporters, including Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski secured a $35 million contract over 5 years, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, which also gave him the possibility of earning even more money over the course of the agreement.