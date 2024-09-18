NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski retires: What was Woj's salary on ESPN?

NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski is retiring from the media industry and the news prompted a recurring question from the audience who wanted to know how much the journalist earned in his work for ESPN.
According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Woj signed a five-year contract worth $35 million in 2022. The deal represented an income of $7 million per year.
ESPN’s investment in 2022 was aimed at securing Wojnarowski’s tenure alongside Adam Schefter, composing the mythical NBA insiders duo. The difference was that Schefter earned around $9 million a year, a higher amount due to his longer seniority.
Woj is retiring to pursue a new job as general manager of the men’s program at St. Bonaventure University.
*Developing story…
