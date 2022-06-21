The upcoming NBA draft will have a top notch player offering and one of them is Chet, a player who is labeled as unique, developable and future All-Star. Check here why he can't gain weight.

The 76th edition of the NBA Draft is closer than ever, two days before one of the most important events of pro basketball in the United States takes place. The draft will be hosted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and will be available through FuboTV.

The 2022 Draft class will be one of the most interesting of the last 5 years, since not only are the top 5 five names the most coveted by the NBA teams, but most of the available players are really good, but not all of them will play in the NBA.

Chet Holmgren is one of the players who could become the 1st round pick overall and end up playing for the Orlando Magic, it would not be the best team for him but at least with the Magic he could try his first games in the NBA.

Why should Chet Holmgren stay skinny during his future NBA career?

He is a tall guy with a listed height of 7-0 (2.13 m) and 195 lb (88 kg) that means his lower extremities and joints (ankles, knees, hips) could be injured if Chet gains weight to strengthen his body frame. Guys like him have to stay light to avoid injury.

That topic was exposed by John Hollinger at The Athletic during his article "Hollinger's Top 75 NBA Draft Prospects," Hollinger on Chet Holmgren: “Career-length issues for bigs are usually driven by lower extremity injuries; the fact that Holmgren’s light build puts less strain on his

knees and ankles could end up being a major positive for his long-term durability.”

Holmgren may be skinny but at that weight it is enough for him to have a reliable offensive attack that will surely take him to an All-Star game one day and during his college days he was a WCC DPOY, FIBA UNDER-19 World Cup MVP and McDonald's All-American, among other awards.

