Former Atlanta Dream coach joins the Chicago Sky as assistant coach

After bringing former Las Vegas Aces assistant coach Tyler Marsh as a head coach, the Chicago Sky have announced the hiring of one of one of the WNBA familiar faces: Tanisha Wright. She will serve as the Sky new assistant coach.

Wright, who played in the WNBA for 14 seasons, 10 of them with the Seattle Storm, was the head coach of the Atlanta Dream from 2021 to 2024. She was dismissed in early October, and replaced by long-time FGCU head coach Karl Smesko.

As a defender, she is considered one of the elite, named to the WNBA All-Defensive First Team five times and the All-Defensive Second Team twice. Now, she will help young stars Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, who are considered one of the most promising talents in the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Tanisha has built an outstanding resume as a player and coach in the WNBA with more than a decade of experience,” Marsh said, per the team’s official press release on Jan. 4th. “With a long history of accomplishment and player development, she will help us to build a winning culture at the Sky.”

Tanisha Wright joins the Chicago Sky (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Wright joins the coaching team, which also consists of former WNBA player Courtney Paris, who could become a key figure in Reese’s development next year. Paris most recently worked as an assistant coach for the Dallas Wings, under Latricia Trammell.

Advertisement

see also Chicago Sky's Angel Reese gives Caitlin Clark major praise on her podcast

Tyler Marsh on plans to help Reese and Cardoso

After being appointed as new head coach, Marsh revealed what are his expectations for both Reese and Cardoso, and how he will help them improve. “They’re young stars who have so much ahead of them, and being able to help them try to reach their potential is something that certainly appealed to me,” he told Fox News.

Advertisement

“Angel has already shown some areas where she’s super efficient in,” he said about the forward, but he’s looking to “expand on those” and help her be “multidimensional,” so she can help the team scoring or defending.

He added that he wanted the same with Cardoso, “We want them to expand their games as much as possible, and open up the floor and create space for everyone else as well.” The Chicago Sky couldn’t clinch a spot in the playoffs, after finishing the season with 13-27 record.

Advertisement