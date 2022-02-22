The 49ers have the perfect team for Tom Brady to win another ring, but for that to happen he would have to come out of retirement and return to action in the NFL. This project is a scenario that has been rumored for a week.

Tom Brady still has one last thing to do, he must play and win a Super Bowl ring with his childhood-favorite team the San Francisco 49ers. It's not impossible, if he won a ring with the Buccaneers, surely he can win it with the 49ers. The 2021-22 NFL season was almost perfect for Brady if not for that loss to the Rams in the divisional round of the 2022 Playoffs.

Brady's hometown is San Mateo, California, a small city of just 100,000 people located 20 miles (32km) south of San Francisco. Tom Brady's entire family lives in San Mateo. It would be the perfect place to play and relive his career one last time to win another ring.

The San Francisco 49ers have not yet made an official announcement on the fate of Jimmy Garoppolo but it is likely that Jimmy will leave the team at the end of March 2022. But the 49ers need an experienced quarterback to play, it is unlikely that they will use a rookie for the entire season, that's not Kyle Shanahan's style.

San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl Project with Tom Brady, Deebo Samuel, Mostert and Aiyuk

Let's suppose that this project is carried out, the 49ers look for Tom Brady and name him the team's starting quarterback, perfect, now the franchise has the best quarterback in the NFL with them.

Tom Brady as a starter with the 49ers would be in a good spot, as the 49ers offensive line finished the 2021 season as the seventh best after 17 weeks of action. Only 4 spots behind the Buccaneers with the 3rd best offense in the NFL. With a couple of tweaks to protect Brady, the 49ers' offense could be much better.

Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk would be the perfect wide receivers for Tom Brady, both players closed the 2021-22 season with 1405 and 826 yards respectively. Although Jimmy G is not a pass-throwing quarterback, both players played running backs and wide receivers when needed. The Buccaneers didn't have a WR or RB reach 1,400+ yards in the regular season or playoffs.

Mostert is a viable option as another experienced running back while Elijah Mitchell recovers from his knee injury. Mostert will return to action after knee surgery and is likely to continue playing for the 49ers in the 2022-2023 season. Mostert already has Super Bowl experience, but there are still questions about his health after surgery.

The 49ers have listed four running backs, that's too many RBs for Tom Brady who used only three during his last season with the Buccaneers, he mainly used Leonard Fournette. Brady would need 2-3 more wide receivers to play for the 49ers.