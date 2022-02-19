Matthew Stafford finally has a ring in his hand, after a little more than a decade Stafford's dream became a reality, but there is still much more to give from Stafford, he is the young man and the Rams have a good team.

John Matthew Stafford, the starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, champion of the 2022 Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals. Stafford entered the NFL at the hands of the Lions, one of the worst franchises today, he played for them from 2009 to 2020 in what was a long struggle of disappointments, few wins and many losses.

Stafford was always considered a good quarterback, and since the win against the Bengals in Super Bowl 56 there has been some discussion as to whether Stafford is Hall of Fame material. Critics say no, a Super Bowl ring doesn't guarantee a spot in the HOF, and others say Stafford had a good team in the Super Bowl that helped him win especially after he threw two interceptions.

The first season with the Rams was successful for Stafford, but there was the head coach Sean McVay who was key for the Rams to play in the Super Bowl. It wasn't McVay's first time in a Super Bowl, but it was Stafford's first postseason big game.

Who is the wife of Matthew Stafford?

Kelly Hall is Stafford's wife, she married the quarterback in 2015. Hall attended the University of Georgia, they met in college, she went with him to Detroit when the Lions drafted Stafford. The couple have four children, Tyler, Chandler, Hunter, and Sawyer.

Who is the family of Matthew Stafford?

Stafford is originally from Tampa, Florida. There he grew up with his parents John and Margaret Stafford, and Matthew has a sister named Page. His father was a swim coach for a while. After a short time in Georgia, Matthew and his family decided to settle in Dallas, Texas where he was coached by Randy Allen.

How many touchdowns did Stafford throw for the Rams in 2021?

The first regular season with the Rams was good for Stafford, he threw for 4886 passing yards, 404/601 passes completed, 67.2%, 8.1 yards per attempt, 41 touchdowns, and unfortunately Stafford led the league with 17 interceptions.