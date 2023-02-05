Rae Sremmurd were in charge of the halftime show during the 2023 Pro Bowl, they have a little more than 10+ years in the hip hop industry. Check here who they are.

The 2023 Pro Bowl is very different to what the game was in previous years, some are upset that now the main game is Flag Football and no hard plays between players are allowed.

The worst thing is that during the 2023 Pro Bowl some players showed their annoyance with the changes, including Josh Jacobs who said harsh words against the event: "This s-----t is stupid."

This year the halftime show is focused on Hip Hop, in 2022 it was the same with Jabbawockeez and in 2021 there was no halftime show since the Pro Bowl was cancelled.

Rae Sremmurd's duo profile: Age, real names and social media

Rae Sremmurd means "Ear Drummers" spelled backwards, they are a known duo in the Hip Hop industry since 2008.

How old are the singers Rae Sremmurd?

Slim Jxmmi is 31 years old, he was born on December 29, 1991. Besides being a singer, he is also an actor and had some roles in The First Purge (2018), Suicide Squad (2016) and American Honey (2016).

Swae Lee is 29 years old, he was born on June 7, 1993. He is a singer, songwriter and songwriter, some Spider-Man fans remember him since his song Sunflower was part of Spider-Man: Into the Spider- Verse (2018).

What are Rae Sremmurd's social media accounts?

Rae Sremmurd have an instagram where they post their work together @raesremmurd and on the other hand each singer has their own instagram account at @slimjxmmi and @swaelee. Also, Rae Sremmurd have Youtube Channel called Rae Sremmurd