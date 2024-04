The 2024 NFL Draft is finally here, and we have the full list of draft picks per every team.

Even though the Super Bowl is far away, the start of the NFL season is already upon us. The 2024 NFL Draft gives teams a chance to get their hands on their stars of the future, making it a crucial event in the offseason.

The NFL Draft consists of seven rounds, meaning all teams will have a multitude of selections. That’s how they replenish their rosters with young talent and get them ready for the future.

However, given that there are so many draft picks — including compensatory picks –, it can be hard or challenging to keep up with everything that goes on. That’s why today, we’re going to share the list of picks per team for the 2024 edition.

2024 NFL Draft: All Picks By Every Team

Arizona Cardinals

Round 1: Nos. 4, 27 (from Texans)

Round 2: No. 35

Round 3: Nos. 66, 71 (from Titans), 90 (from Texans)

Round 4: No. 104

Round 5: Nos. 138, 162 (from Texans)

Round 6: No. 186 (from Vikings)

Round 7: No. 226 (from Giants)

Atlanta Falcons

Round 1: No. 8

Round 2: No. 43

Round 3: Nos. 74, 79 (from Jaguars)

Round 4: No. 109

Round 5: No. 143

Round 6: Nos. 187, 197 (from Browns)

Baltimore Ravens

Round 1: No. 30

Round 2: No. 62

Round 3: No. 93

Round 4: Nos. 113 (from Broncos via Jets), 130

Round 5: No. 165

Round 6: No. 218 (from Jets)

Round 7: Nos. 228 (from Jets), 250

Buffalo Bills

Round 1: No. 28

Round 2: No. 60

Round 4: Nos. 128, 133

Round 5: Nos. 144 (from Bears), 160 (from Packers), 163

Round 6: Nos. 200 (from Cowboys via Texans), 204

Round 7: No. 248

Carolina Panthers

Round 2: Nos. 33, 39 (from Giants)

Round 3: No. 65

Round 4: No. 101

Round 5: Nos. 141 (from Giants), 142 (from Titans)

Round 7: No. 240 (from Steelers)

Chicago Bears

Round 1: Nos. 1 (from Panthers), 9

Round 3: No. 75

Round 4: No. 122 (from Eagles)

Cincinnati Bengals

Round 1: No. 18

Round 2: No. 49

Round 3: Nos. 80, 97

Round 4: No. 115

Round 5: No. 149

Round 6: Nos. 194, 214

Round 7: Nos. 224 (from Cardinals via Texans), 237

Cleveland Browns

Round 2: No. 54

Round 3: No. 85

Round 5: No. 156 (from Eagles via Cardinals)

Round 6: No. 206 (from Ravens)

Round 7: Nos. 227 (from Titans), 243

Dallas Cowboys

Round 1: No. 24

Round 2: No. 56

Round 3: No. 87

Round 5: No. 174

Round 6: No. 216

Round 7: Nos. 233 (from Raiders), 244

Denver Broncos

Round 1: No. 12

Round 3: No. 76

Round 4: No. 121 (from Dolphins)

Round 5: Nos. 136 (from Panthers via Browns), 145 (from Jets), 147

Round 6: Nos. 207 (from 49ers), 256 (from Jets)

Detroit Lions

Round 1: No. 29

Round 2: No. 61

Round 3: No. 73 (from Vikings)

Round 5: No. 164

Round 6: Nos. 201 (from Buccaneers), 205

Round 7: No. 249

Green Bay Packers

Round 1: No. 25

Round 2: Nos. 41 (from Jets), 58

Round 3: Nos. 88, 91 (from Bills)

Round 4: No. 126

Round 5: No. 169

Round 6: Nos. 202, 219

Round 7: Nos. 245, 255

Houston Texans

Round 2: Nos. 42(from Vikings), 59

Round 3: No. 86 (from Eagles)

Round 4: Nos. 123 (from Browns), 127

Round 6: Nos. 188 (from Raiders via Patriots and Vikings), 189 (from Broncos via Rams and Bills)

Round 7: Nos. 238 (from Saints), 247

Indianapolis Colts

Round 1: No. 15

Round 2: No. 46

Round 3: No. 82

Round 4: No. 117

Round 5: No. 151

Round 6: No. 191

Round 7: No. 234

Jacksonville Jaguars

Round 1: No. 17

Round 2: No. 48

Round 3: No. 96

Round 4: Nos. 114, 116 (from Saints)

Round 5: No. 153

Round 6: No. 212

Round 7: No. 236

Kansas City Chiefs

Round 1: No. 32

Round 2: No. 64

Round 3: No. 95

Round 4: No. 131

Round 5: Nos. 159 (from Cowboys), 173

Round 7: No. 221 (from Panthers via Titans)

Las Vegas Raiders

Round 1: No. 13

Round 2: No. 44

Round 3: No. 77

Round 4: No. 112

Round 5: No. 148

Round 6: No. 208 (from Chiefs)

Round 7: Nos. 223 (from Patriots), 229 (from Vikings)

Los Angeles Chargers

Round 1: No. 5

Round 2: No. 37

Round 3: No. 69

Round 4: Nos. 105, 110 (from Bears)

Round 5: No. 140

Round 6: No. 181

Round 7: Nos. 225, 253

Los Angeles Rams

Round 1: No. 19

Round 2: No. 52

Round 3: Nos. 83, 99

Round 5: Nos. 154, 155 (from Steelers)

Round 6: Nos. 196, 209, 213, 217

Round 7: No. 254

Miami Dolphins

Round 1: No. 21

Round 2: No. 55

Round 5: No. 158

Round 6: Nos. 184 (from Bears), 198

Round 7: No. 241

Minnesota Vikings

Round 1: Nos. 11, 23 (from Browns via Texans)

Round 4: Nos. 108, 129 (from Lions)

Round 5: Nos. 157 (from Browns), 167 (from Chiefs)

Round 6: No. 177 (from Panthers via Jaguars)

Round 7: Nos. 230 (from Falcons via Browns, Cardinals), 232 (from Broncos via 49ers and Texans)

New England Patriots

Round 1: No. 3

Round 2: No. 34

Round 3: No. 68

Round 4: No. 103

Round 5: No. 137

Round 6: Nos. 180, 193 (from Jaguars)

Round 7: No. 231 (from Bears)

New Orleans Saints

Round 1: No. 14

Round 2: No. 45 (from Broncos)

Round 5: Nos. 150, 168, 170, 175

Round 6: Nos. 190, 199 (from Eagles)

Round 7: No. 239 (from Rams via Broncos)

New York Giants

Round 1: No. 6

Round 2: No. 47 (from Seahawks)

Round 3: No. 70

Round 4: No. 107

Round 5: No. 166 (from 49ers via Panthers)

Round 6: No. 183

New York Jets

Round 1: No. 10

Round 3: No. 72

Round 4: Nos. 111, 134 (from Ravens)

Round 6: Nos. 185, 203 (from Texans via Browns, Broncos)

Round 7: No. 257

Philadelphia Eagles

Round 1: No. 22

Round 2: Nos. 50 (from Saints), 53

Round 4: No. 120 (from Rams via Steelers)

Round 5: Nos. 161 (from Buccaneers), 171, 172

Round 6: No. 210

Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 1: No. 20

Round 2: No. 51

Round 3: Nos. 84, 98 (from Eagles)

Round 4: No. 119

Round 6: Nos. 178 (from Cardinals via Panthers), 195

San Francisco 49ers

Round 1: No. 31

Round 2: No. 63

Round 3: No. 94

Round 4: Nos. 124 (from Cowboys), 132, 135

Round 5: No. 176

Round 6: Nos. 211, 215

Round 7: No. 251

Seattle Seahawks

Round 1: No. 16

Round 3: No. 81 (from Saints via Broncos)

Round 4: Nos. 102 (from Commanders), 118

Round 6: Nos. 179 (from Commanders), 192

Round 7: No. 235

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 1: No. 26

Round 2: No. 57

Round 3: Nos. 89, 92 (from Lions)

Round 4: No. 125

Round 6: No. 220

Round 7: No. 246

Tennessee Titans

Round 1: No. 7

Round 2: No. 38

Round 4: No. 106

Round 5: No. 146 (from Vikings via Eagles)

Round 6: No. 182 (reacquired via Eagles)

Round 7: Nos. 242 (from Eagles), 252 (from Chiefs)

Washington Commanders

Round 1: No. 2

Round 2: Nos. 36, 40 (from Bears)

Round 3: Nos. 67, 78 (from Seahawks), 100 (from 49ers)

Round 5: Nos. 139, 152 (from Seahawks)

Round 7: No. 222