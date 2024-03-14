Cam Newton hoped to make his NFL comeback this year, but Kirk Cousins thwarted it. The former Panthers quarterback has expressed his frustration with the Atlanta Falcons for choosing Cousins over him, sending a strong message to them.

The 2024 free agency market has been active, with notable movements on the first day. Among them, the Atlanta Falcons announced the acquisition of Kirk Cousins, an experienced quarterback expected to contribute to their future success.

This move came as a surprise to many. The Falcons offered Cousins a very lucrative deal, prompting debate among analysts and former players regarding its wisdom, despite his track record as a remarkable quarterback.

Cam Newton sends message to the Falcons after signing Kirk Cousins

At the conclusion of the 2023 season, Cam Newton threw his hat in the ring for the starting quarterback position with the Falcons. Aware that the team sought an experienced leader for their offense, he anticipated a call from them at any moment.

However, the Falcons opted for a different direction. With Kirk Cousins available in free agency, the NFC South squad extended a 4-year, $180 million contract offer to the quarterback, which he promptly accepted.

Even though the Falcons didn’t make an offer to Newton, the former 1st overall pick is visibly upset that they didn’t approach him. He has now sent a strong message to the club, criticizing them for offering Cousins such a lucrative deal.

“It is extremely alarming that he only had one playoff win in 12 years,” Newton said on the‘4th and 1’ podcast. “Man he’s been breaking the bank, but it’s like a safe pick. I feel like the Atlanta Falcons was trying to go find a Matt Ryan. I don’t know what they’re thinking, but do I get mad that I see this statistic that he’s made $329 million in fully guaranteed money f*** no, go get that money.”

Newton acknowledged that Cousins could potentially improve the team this year, but he questioned the cost, especially considering Cousins’ lack of success in the playoffs.

“I think he’s good enough to put them in a position to win, so it ain’t just like it’s a trash pick or trash acquisition. Now he’s coming off of an achilles, none of that other s*** matters, the one playoff win doesn’t matter. You could’ve went and got Justin Fields, doesn’t matter. The thing that’s alarming to me is he’s coming off of an injury and he still got the bag, wow.”

Will Cam Newton play in the NFL again?

Cam Newton has expressed his desire to return to the NFL on multiple occasions. Initially, the quarterback mentioned his aspiration to regain a starting role. However, he later reconsidered and acknowledged his willingness to embrace a potential backup position.

Unfortunately, it appears that there is little interest from NFL teams in signing Newton. Given that the quarterback has not played since the 2021 season, it seems highly improbable that any club would consider him for even a backup role.