Even though he recently announced his retirement from the National Football League, some around the game wouldn't be surprised to see Tom Brady coming back in the future.

People are having a tough time getting used to the idea that Tom Brady won't be in the NFL next season. Regardless of his words and his farewell statement, some still believe he'll come back and play for another year.

That could happen this very same offseason, next year, or in two seasons. Who knows? Not even him, apparently. Maybe we're just all in denial and can't fathom the fact that he's walking away from the game.

But there has been quite some rumbling over the past couple of weeks. That's why San Francisco 49ers star Jimmie Ward says it wouldn't be so crazy to think that he could pad up again and make an epic comeback.

NFL News: Jimmie Ward Says He Wouldn't Be Surprised To See Tom Brady Come Back

“I don’t think Tom Brady is coming out of retirement. I’m saying, it doesn’t sound crazy, Tom Brady coming out of retirement to play one more year, but I don’t know,” Ward told 49ersWebZone.com. “Didn’t he come out with his speech, his retirement speech already? So, I don’t know, man. I don’t know, bro."

"Tom Brady, I'm not saying he can't do it. I feel like he can. He's proven it, that he can go to another franchise, and win a Super Bowl that year," Ward added. "But since he retired, I feel like that's sort of the same situation with Kobe Bryant. When he retired from the Lakers, all the media kept saying, 'Oh yeah, Kobe said he's not done. He's going to come back and play with LeBron [James].' But he never came back. He was retired. RIP."

Tom Brady Didn't Rule Out Coming Back From Retirement

Even Brady admitted that he could change his mind once the season starts to zoom in. And, while he said that he's happy with his decision, he's going to take a day-by-day approach in regards to his future:

“You know, I’m just gonna take things as they come,” Brady said on the Let's Go! Podcast. “I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time I know that I’m very, I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now, it could change, it most likely won’t."

Brady walked away from the game after having one of the best seasons of his carer and it's clear that he has a couple of years left in the tank still. But after 22 years at the highest level, it's only normal to want a breather.