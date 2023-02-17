Though Tom Brady is widely regarded as the greatest of all time, one of Aaron Rodgers' teammates believes there's no one better than the Packers quarterback.

The National Football League will not be the same without Tom Brady. Yes, a new generation of quarterbacks has emerged and Patrick Mahomes is already cementing his own legacy. But Brady's retirement marks the end of an era in football.

In one of the greatest tales in sports history, Brady went from being a late pick to the most successful player of all time. The NFL has certainly seen and will probably continue to witness magical quarterbacks, but it will probably take time before someone matches his seven Super Bowl rings.

Aaron Rodgers, for instance, will also go down in history as one of the all-time greats, but he couldn't win the Vince Lombardi more than once. Even so, Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard believes A-Rod is the best to ever play the game.

Allen Lazard calls Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers the GOAT

“The greatest of all time,” Lazard said about Rodgers, via TMZ Sports. “Not might, no might. Drop the might. He’s the G.O.A.T… The best person to ever pick up a football and throw the ball. I’ll leave it at that.”

Lazard is obviously influenced by his ties to Rodgers, who has been his teammate in the last five seasons. However, the Packers quarterback definitely belongs to the group of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. That's why, even at 39, he continues to draw interest around the league.

Ever since Rodgers suggested he may not come back to Green Bay, the likes of the New York Jets or the Las Vegas Raiders have been linked with a potential move for the 4x NFL MVP.