Even though it wasn't surprising, some athletes were still disappointed by Skip Bayless' tasteless and insensitive tweet after Damar Hamlin's scary hit.

Skip Bayless has made a living out of throwing tantrums, mocking, insulting, and criticizing athletes for a living. His hot takes are often nothing more than a desperate cry for attention. And the worst part is that they always work.

Bayless has shown his lack of taste over and over throughout his career. Often saved by his co-stars' charisma or actual sports knowledge, he's made millions by being the guy everybody loves to hate. We get that.

However, one would expect everybody to have a limit at some point, yet Bayless doesn't usually know where to draw the line. That was once again at a full display last night with an insensitive tweet about the Bengals at Bills game right when Damar Hamlin was fighting for his life.

Athletes Rally Against Skip Bayless Over Tasteless Tweet.

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game,” Bayless tweeted. “But how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome…which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

Once again, Bayless failed to read the room and made the most tasteless comment at the most unfortunate time. This time, however, he didn't get away with it, with multiple athletes coming together to put him on blast:

"This wild... it just shows they don't even look at us like humans smh," replied Panthers' Jaycee Horn. "Use to be a fan of this guy. But daily I've been losing respect for him. This tweet right here is the icing on the cake. Skip you're a f**king clown," added former NBA player Matt Barnes.

"The shrimp dead-ass serious too. You're a sad soul bro," tweeted Le'Veon Bell. "I hope they fire you bro!!! For you to even THINK of the game is very sad," replied former NBA player Isaiah Thomas.

"You're DESPICABLE!!! I hope to God you LOSE YOUR JOB for this tweet!!! You REALLY think this game holds more weight than this young man's LIFE!!! Dude you're dead wrong for this!!!" sentenced Terrell Owens.

"You're a sick individual. Real talk," added Kendrick Perkins. "All you care about is football when Damar's life is at risk. Coming from you I expected more. This tweet is not. You people should know better bro," tweeted Darrelle Revis.

Rookie CB Sauce Gardner added "Are you seriously talking about when the football game should be postponed? Damar Hamlin's health is ALL that matters at the moment!!! Nothing else!!!"

This doesn't come as a surprise at all. But even a guy like him should know better. Moreover, it's finally time someone holds him accountable for this kind of stuff. He just went too far this time.