New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe wants to let it be known that he'll fight until the end to take the starting job from Mac Jones.

The New England Patriots QB situation is a bit of a question mark right now. It doesn't seem like Mac Jones is a lock to be the starter anymore, especially amid all those rumors of a feud with Bill Belichick.

Jones was impressive in his rookie season but regressed vastly in his sophomore year. He wasn't put in a good position, but his tantrums on the sidelines didn't sit well with his veteran coach.

So, now that the door seems open for Bailey Zappe to at least try and showcase his talents, the second-year quarterback wants it to be known that he's going for the ultimate price and will make the most of every opportunity he gets to impress.

Bailey Zappe Is Aming For Mac Jones' Job

“If my opportunity presents itself, I’m going to take full advantage of it,” Zappe told the media on Wednesday at a youth football clinic, according to Bob Socci of 98.5 The Sports Hub. “I’m going to do everything I can to help the team win."

“That’s really all I can say from that standpoint," Zappe continued. "That’s coach Belichick’s decision; whatever he decides. But if the opportunity presents itself, I’m going to be ready and take advantage of it.”

Belichick Says Zappe Will Get A Chance

Coach Belichick has already addressed this situation. When asked about the Zappe-Jones debate, he claimed that every single player would get a chance to play, regardless of his position.

"Everybody will get a chance to play," Belichick told the press.“Every position. Everybody will get a chance to play. Everybody that’s on our roster, if they earn the opportunity to play, then based on what they do in practice and all that, then they’ll get an opportunity to play. Certainly veteran players that have been on the team before, if they’re still on the team, they’ll all get an opportunity to play.”

Some competition never hurt anybody, and that's maybe just what Jones needs to take a leap forward and prove that he can be their guy. If he fails, though, it might be the start of a new era in Foxboro.