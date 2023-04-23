Bihan Robinson is probably the best running back of the 2023 NFL Draft class. Here's more information about the former Texas player, including his age, height, weight, college stats, and social media.

In a few days, several college players will know if they'll be part of the NFL this year, but Bijan Robinson will surely be. The running back is probably the best of his position of the upcoming draft, so here's his profile including age, weight, college stats, and social media.

As every year, quarterbacks are the most interesting players for multiple NFL teams. However, there are squads that doesn't need one, focusing on other positions to improve their rosters.

How old is Bijan Robinson?

Bijan Robinson was born on January 30, 2002, so he is currently 21 years old. His place of birth was Tucson, Arizona, USA.

How tall is Bijan Robinson?

Robinson is 5’ 11’’ (1.80m) and he weights around 215 lbs (97.5 kg).

What are Bijan Robinson's college stats?

Bijan Robinson played with the Texas Longhorns for three years. He rushed for 3,410 yards in 539 attempts (6.3 average) and 33 touchdowns. He's also a threat by air, having 805 yards in 60 receptions (13.4 average) and eight touchdowns.

Does Bijan Robinson have any social media?

Bijan Robinson's Twitter account is @Bijan5Robinson. You can find the running back on Instagram as @bijan_robinson.