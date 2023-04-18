A trade candidate that could be leaving the Arizona Cardinals is DeAndre Hopkins, with the Buffalo Bills as a realistic landing spot. Von Miller added to the speculation when he shared a conversation he had with the WR.

There are multiple Super Bowl contenders interested in signing DeAndre Hopkins. The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver is ready to leave his current team, but his situation doesn’t look easy to resolve. Von Miller increased the speculation when he shared what the WR told him recently.

Hopkins appears to be a huge boost for any team looking to win the Super Bowl. He started last season with a six-game suspension, although he was very productive. Despite the troubles at the quarterback position highlighted by Kyler Murray’s injury, he finished with 717 receiving yards in nine matchups playing for a declining team.

The Cardinals are going through some off-the-field issues that add more reasons to leave. They also have to handle another star player wanting to be traded, so his desire to go somewhere else has everybody thinking where he will end. In this context, the Buffalo Bills seem like a great landing spot for him.

DeAndre Hopkins to the Buffalo Bills?

It is clear that the wide receiver wants to play somewhere else next season. Last week he suggested the Kansas City Chiefs as a team he would like to play for in an interview with “All Things Covered”. Although he also teased the possibility of joining the Bills there, so his future remains uncertain. That’s why what Miller said is something to keep an eye on.

“I talk to Hop all the time and it’s kind of like the same thing with OBJ. Hop said he wanted to be a Buffalo Bill and you never know until you get that DeAndre Hopkins signature on a contract. I’m not sure what the circumstances are or what’s going on with that, but I would love to see him here and I would love to have his skill set on our offense with Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Dawson Knox and Gabe Davis”, Bills’ defender said according to Buffalo News.