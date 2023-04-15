Brock Purdy entered the NFL as 'Mr. Irrelevant' but ended up being the revelation of the 2022 NFL season.

When the 49ers used the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft in Brock Purdy, they never imagined he would lead them to an NFC Championship game just a few months later. But against all odds, that's exactly what happened.

San Francisco was suddenly forced to rely on its third-string quarterback, who not only had no pro experience at all but had also entered the league as 'Mr. Irrelevant.' With both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo injured, they had no other options.

But Purdy did much better than predicted, playing at an incredible level before getting injured in the NFC decider. Months later, the young quarterback revealed in which game he realized he could play in the NFL despite being the final pick of the draft.

Brock Purdy says he quickly realized he could start in the NFL

"Probably the first game, the Dolphins game, where I went in. Just once I started getting into a groove and throwing the ball and converting third downs and throwing touchdowns, I was like, 'You know what, it's football,'" Purdy told CBS Sports.

"At the end of the day, yes, it's at a higher level, everyone is great, you're going against great scheme, well-coached teams and all that kind of stuff. But at the end of the day, it is football. In a sense, you have to keep it simple."

Purdy took over for the injured Garoppolo in Week 13 and helped his team get the win with 210 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. From then on, he kept on delivering great performances to forge a reputation as a promising signal-caller.