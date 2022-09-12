The Broncos are ready to start a new season with a new head coach and a new quarterback. Their goal is to win a Super Bowl but their new HC has no prior experience. Check here who he is.

The Denver Broncos are not favorites to win anything important in 2022, they are still underdogs but with Russell Wilson and their new head coah Nathaniel Hackett things could change and take a 360º turn.

Russell Wilson knows what it's like to win a Super Bowl as he won one playing quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks in 2013. But that was almost 10 years ago and the last time Wilson returned to a Super Bowl the Seahawks lost to the Patriots in 2014.

Nathaniel Hackett does not have the same experience as his starting quarterback, he has never won a Super Bowl although he has a long experience as an offensive coordinator for multiple NFL teams.

How old is Nathaniel Hackett?

Hackett is one of the few head coaches under 45 years old, he was born on December 19, 1979 in a city north of Orange County called Fullerton, in the state of California. Nathaniel Hackett is 42 years old, but he will be 43 on December 19, 2022.

Nathaniel Hackett’s wife and family

Nathaniel's wife name is Megan, there is not much background information about her, but what we do know is that they have four children. The new Broncos head coach is the son of another coach named Paul Hackett who was active as a coach for more than 17 seasons from 1969 to 2010.

Nathaniel Hackett coaching career

It's true, he has no previous experience as a head coach, zero, nothing, nada. But the good news is that Hackett knows how an offensive line works. His first offensive coordinator job was in 2011 with Syracuse, although he has worked with some schools and NFL teams since 2003 in multiple positions such as Offensive/defensive assistant to the coordinators, Offensive quality control, Offensive quality control.

For nearly a decade Nathaniel Hackett worked as an offensive coordinator not only with Syracuse, but also with the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers. Here is the list of all the football jobs he had since 2003: