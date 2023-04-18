Before the Bucs signed Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask spent two years watching and learning from Tom Brady. Here’s what he learned about the legendary quarterback.

The 2023 NFL season will probably be very challenging for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After three seasons with the GOAT under center, the Bucs will have to try their luck with another quarterback.

Tom Brady is retiring for good, and since the team didn’t have much cap space, the best it could do was to sign Baker Mayfield as a free agent. The former first overall pick, however, will have to win the job.

Kyle Trask may not have a lot of experience but he’s been with the team for two years now. Ahead of the offseason where he’ll compete for an opportunity, the 2021 second-rounder revealed what he learned from Brady all these years.

Kyle Trask on what he learned from Tom Brady before his retirement

“I mean, I was in that room every day for two years. I learned so much,” Trask said Monday, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s hard to pinpoint a specific thing I learned from him. But if I were to give you one answer, he [just has] such a tight routine. A true professional.

“That was one takeaway, I would say, is I was able to see what a true professional looks like coming in to work every single day, the highs and lows of whatever it may be, but still coming to work and still getting the job done. No matter what’s going on, you’re still putting your foot down and you’re still putting your best foot forward to try to get the best out of your productivity for the overall success of the team.”

Brady was definitely renowned for his work ethic and perseverance, which along with his talent made him the most successful quarterback of all time. He certainly set an example for guys like Trask, who hope to prove their worth in the league.