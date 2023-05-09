The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed a former Super Bowl champion to add depth behind Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask at the quarterback room.

Tom Brady's retirement left a huge vacancy at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have to find a way to stay competitive without the seven-time Super Bowl champ. With little cap space to pursue an expensive quarterback, the team signed free agent Baker Mayfield.

The former No.1 overall pick, who made an impression in just a few months with the LA Rams last year, has a big opportunity to revitalize his career after a disappointing ending to his tenure at the Cleveland Browns, followed by a lackluster stint with the Carolina Panthers.

Mayfield, however, will probably have to win the job during training camp. Kyle Trask may be a far less experienced signal-caller, but he's been in Tampa for the last two years. Besides, the Bucs have just signed another QB to add depth at the position.

Bucs sign former Rams QB John Wolford

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday the Buccaneers added John Wolford to their quarterback room. The 27-year-old QB hit the open market after four seasons with the LA Rams, where he served as backup to Matthew Stafford in their Super Bowl LVI victory.

Wolford will probably be nothing more than a depth piece since he has only four starts in his NFL career, completing 58.7% of his passes for 626 yards, 1 touchdown and 5 interceptions. However, while Trask and Mayfield battle it out for the starting job, he may be in line to become the backup.