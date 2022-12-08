The most important part of the season is near to start. The playoffs are close and the Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to get a spot in the final round, but can they still make it?

The Las Vegas Raiders are not having a great 2022 NFL season, but somehow they're still alive. In the ending of the regular phase, they are making numbers to see if they can make it to the playoffs this year.

Before the 2022 NFL season started, the Las Vegas Raiders were seen as a very strong team. Unfortunately, they have not lived up to the expectations and AFC West is being dominated by the Kansas City Chiefs again.

Even though their record is not the best, there are people still wondering if they could make it to the playoffs. That's why Raiders' fans are doing the maths in order to see if they could make it to the next stage.

What does the Las Vegas Raiders need to make it to the playoffs?

It has been a very bizarre season for the Las Vegas Raiders. They have lost games in the last minutes due to some unfortunate situations and they hold a 5-7 record after 13 weeks.

Even though they have a negative record, there's still a chance for them this season. They need a perfect run in the end of the regular campaign in order to end with a 9-7 that keeps the dream alive.

The task is definitely not easy. If they win all their games and the Kansas City Chiefs lose all of them, they could aspire to win the AFC West, but that is very unlikely to happen.

As for the Wild Card round, this year there are three spots available. As today, Bengals, Chargers, Dolphins and Patriots are better positioned than them for a ticket through this path. The Raiders need to win almost everything and wait for them to lose some games to advance through this way.

These are the remaining games for the Las Vegas Raiders: