From her first serve as a teenage prodigy to becoming one of the most influential athletes in the world of tennis, Venus Williams has built more than just a legendary tennis career—she’s crafted an empire.

The superstar doesn’t just dominate the courts; she also thrives in the worlds of business and fashion. But she didn’t stop at Grand Slam titles. While breaking records, she was also signing multimillion-dollar deals with industry giants.

What’s the secret to her success? Beyond talent, it’s her indomitable mindset and strategic vision that have led her to achieve far more than trophies. Venus is, without a doubt, an icon who knows how to play—and win.

What is Venus Williams’ net worth?

Venus Williams, one of the most iconic figures in women’s tennis to this day, has an incredible fortune. As of the end of 2024, the star boasts a net worth of $95 million, according to Cosmopolitan and Celebrity Net Worth.

Venus Williams attends as Dove & Venus Williams Team Up On The First Ever Limited-Edition Dove Beauty Bar To #KeepHerConfident and Celebrate Building Body Confidence For Girls In Sports in 2024. (Source: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Dove)

Since her professional debut in 1994, she has accumulated over $42 million in prize money, making her the second-highest earning player in the history of women’s tennis, only behind her sister Serena.

However, her business vision has taken her beyond the sport, venturing into the fashion world with her sportswear line, EleVen, and making real estate investments, including a luxurious property on Jupiter Island, Florida.

Her financial story is a testament to how talent, determination and smart strategy can turn an athlete into one of the richest and most influential women in the world of sports, as WTA Files reported.

Venus Williams’ endorsements

Venus Williams, in addition to being a successful tennis player, has managed to build an impressive portfolio of sponsorship deals and business collaborations that reinforce her presence outside the courts.

Venus Williams poses with the trophy following her victory during the Women’s Singles final match against Marion Bartoli of France during day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships in 2007. (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Throughout her career, she has worked with iconic brands and launched her own ventures. One of her first significant deals was with Reebok in 1995, when she signed a $12 million contract, becoming one of the highest-paid of the time.

She has also been an ambassador for Wilson Sporting Goods and she has collaborated with companies of various types. She participated in campaigns for American Express and was part of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

In the fashion world, she has been part of campaigns for Stitch Fix and, more recently, in 2024, with Schwarzkopf Professional for their “Up Your Hair Game” campaign, where she showed off a new blonde look.

In terms of new partnerships, in 2023, she joined SoFi for the “Give Her Credit” campaign, focused on promoting financial equality for women. These collaborations demonstrate her incredible ability.

Venus Williams’ investments

Venus Williams has diversified her investments across various industries, establishing herself as an influential entrepreneur beyond tennis and the world of sports, according to several sources such as People and Top Court.

Teenage tennis sisters from America, Venus (left) and Serena Williams take time off a practise session to pose together during the Adidas International event on 16 Jan 1998. (Source: Clive Brunskill/Allsport)

She founded V Starr Interiors, an interior design firm that has specialized in residential and commercial projects, including creating the set for the “Tavis Smiley Show” and apartments for Olympic athletes in New York.

In 2007, she launched her own sportswear line in collaboration with Steve & Barry’s. The brand debuted at New York Fashion Week in 2012, presenting designs that combine style and functionality for athletes.

In 2022, Venus and her sister Serena Williams invested in Shares, a social investment platform aimed at democratizing access to investments, especially among women and young people.

She became a shareholder in TopCourt, an online learning platform that offers tennis lessons taught by high-level professionals. This investment reflects her commitment to the development and education in sports.

In 2023, she partnered with SoFi for the “Give Her Credit” campaign, focused on promoting financial equality for women. The campaign allocated $500,000 to support 50 women, granting $10,000 to each one.

