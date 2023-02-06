The 2023 NFL Draft is still a couple of months away but so far most of the mock draft scenarios put the Bears' as one of the teams with the best opportunities for draft top players.

The 2022 NFL Season was a disaster for the Chicago Bears, they just won three games in 17 weeks, one of the worst records in the league.

Despite the fact that the Bears won the first game of the 2022 season against the 49ers, they could not do anything to avoid what came from September 18 with 14 more losses and a couple of wins.

Justin Fields isn't playing as expected but he needs help to play better, especially with such a weak offensive line that he has little chance to win games.

Who are the two college football players to improve the Bears OL and DL in 2023?

The Chicago Bears have the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft which puts them in a key position to do two things, one is to take the best college football player available or to trade with another team for a couple of picks for 2024.

These could be the four candidates that the Bears will draft in 2023, they will select only two of the four names:

1- Peter Skoronski (OT, Northwestern)

2- Paris Johnson Jr. (OT, Ohio State)

3- Jalen Carter (DT, Georgia)

4- Zach Harrison (DE, Ohio State)

During recent mock drafts several websites and reporters put the Chicago Bears trading their first round pick with the Raiders or another team. It is likely that the Bears draft defensive players but it is also highly likely that they will use their picks with offensive players.