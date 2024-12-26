NFL News: Eagles bring back familiar QB with Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett injured

Injuries to quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Kenny Pickett forced the Philadelphia Eagles to move quickly to find a replacement who can serve as an asset to head coach Nick Sirianni at a critical time in the 2024 NFL season.

Hurts, the team’s star quarterback, may not be available for next weekend’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles quarterback was placed in concussion protocol for a hit to the head suffered in last week’s loss to the Washington Commanders.

Hurts backup Pickett suffered a rib injury during the game against Washington and Philadelphia is awaiting the results of X-rays. With this scenario, the Eagles do not know who will be the quarterback against the Cowboys and have already made a decision to solve the problem.

Familiar face joins Eagles to back up at quarterback

The player who joins the Eagles to be part of the roster as they look to play quarterback in the face of injuries to Hurts and Pickett is none other than Ian Book, who joins Philadelphia’s practice squad after his Christmas Day visit. The addition was officially confirmed by the franchise that has Sirianni as head coach.

Ian Book, the former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback who returns to the Philadelphia Eagles

Book had a short stint with the Eagles, a franchise he joined in August 2022. After one season, he was released by Philadelphia in August 2023. The 26-year-old quarterback was unable to establish himself with either the New England Patriots or the Kansas City Chiefs, so he will now try again to get a chance with Sirianni’s team.

Will Jalen Hurts be able to play against the Cowboys?

Hurts was unable to participate in practice this week and continues to be evaluated in the concussion protocol. The 26-year-old star quarterback has led the Eagles to the playoffs by way of a 12-3 record, but it will take until the end of the week to find out if he will be able to play against the Cowboys as daily update is a concern.

Who could replace Hurts against the Cowboys?

It is clear that Coach Sirianni will wait until the last minute to make a plan to use Hurts against Dallas. However, with Pickett injured, the stage is set for second-year player Tanner McKee, who fills the team’s third quarterback role. Newcomer Book will also be available if the Eagles deem it necessary.