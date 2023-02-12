Among the toughest defensive players in the NFL is Chris Jones, he's fast and strong, but he's also one of the highest paid defensive tackles in the league. Check here his base base salary.

Christopher Deshun Jones is one of the Chiefs' defensive line key players since 2016, he is one of those players who left an important mark during every game especially the tight games.

The Chiefs have used Jones as a precision tool to make the tackles and sacks that could turn the tide of a game in the Chiefs' favor.

The 2022 season will be the first time Chris Jones has played more than 16+ regular season games with a total of 17 as a starter since he usually missed a couple of weeks due to injuries.

What is Chris Jones salary?

Jones has a 4-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs since 2020, that contract has a value of $80m with $60m guaranteed, his average salary is $20m per year with 2023 being the year where he will have the biggest salary at $19.5m.

It's likely that Jones' contract will go through a review process if the Chiefs win Super Bowl 57, but it's also possible that Jones wants more money and he looks for another team for next season.

Jones is the second highest paid player among the Chiefs' players, plus he is the highest paid defensive player among the franchise DL.