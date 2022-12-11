The sweetest moment of the College Football Season is closer than ever, in January 2023 the four best teams selected by the committee will play the semifinals so that only two will play the big game.

Time flies but the 2022 NCAA College Football Season was more exciting than last season as this time the defending champions and an underdog are inside the CFP.

The Georgia Bulldogs are ready to defend their title, but three other college football teams also want to win the big title in January. One of them is the TCU Horned Frogs who are still considered underdogs despite completing a top notch season.

Alabama will not be present at the 2023 CFP, it is sad but they did not have the best season as some expected, perhaps for next year.

Who are the 2023 CFP teams that will play for the big title?

The semifinals will be played on December 31, both games will be available through the live streaming service FuboTV (7-day free trial). The Peach Bowl will take place in Atlanta, Georgia Bulldogs will play against Ohio State Buckeyes. On the other hand, the Michigan Wolverines play the TCU Horned Frogs at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale.

The big game, the National Championship, will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on January 9, 2023. Georgia will likely defend their title, but anything could happen.

Notable teams that were left out of the CFP were Alabama, Tennessee, Clemson, Utah and Kansas State. The worst thing about the CFP Rankings was that USC was also left out after losing their conference championship game (PAC-12).