In the wake of the Super Bowl LVII, a former Vikings general manager compared a quarterback of the 2023 class to Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes is the guy everyone's talking about right now. Though Jalen Hurts also delivered a great performance for the Eagles, it was the Chiefs quarterback who took all the limelight as Kansas City won Super Bowl LVII.

Mahomes had a night to remember in Arizona, completing 21 out of 27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. At 27, the sky seems to be the limit for a young quarterback that already boasts an impressive résumé.

Two Super Bowl rings, two Super Bowl MVP awards, and two NFL MVP awards are just some of the impressive accolades Mahomes won since entering the league in 2017. According to Rick Spielman, a quarterback very similar to Mahomes is about to join the NFL.

Former Vikings GM says QB of 2023 class is similar to Patrick Mahomes

The former Minnesota Vikings general manager compared Bryce Young of Alabama to the Super Bowl LVII MVP, saying he has many of the traits that make the Chiefs star such a great quarterback.

"I think he has a lot of Patrick Mahomes style to him, and by that I mean he is one of the best off-schedule throwers that I've seen coming out of the collegiate game," Spielman told CBS Sports about Young. "He does a great job for a small quarterback with his vision down the field. His anticipation and the way he throws the ball and he throws receivers open."

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is widely regarded the best quarterback declaring for this year's draft. In three seasons with Alabama, he threw for 8,356 yards, 80 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. However, it may be too soon to compare him with a quarterback that has already entered the room of the all-time greats.