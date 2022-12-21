At 72 years old, Franco Harris has died as a legend of the Pittsburgh Steelers. One of his most iconic moments was the Immaculate Reception. Read here to find out what it is and the significance of that episode in NFL history.

Franco Harris, one of the best players in Steelers history, has died. The former running back was 72 years old. Harris acquired a legendary status with his amazing career and as the author of the famous Immaculate Reception, probably the most iconic play in NFL history.

Those Pittsburgh Steelers became a dynasty by winning four Super Bowls in six years (1974, 1975, 1978 and 1979). That offense led by QB Terry Bradshaw with wide receivers Lynn Swann and John Stallworth were the perfect ally for a spectacular defense full of stars like Joe Green, Jack Ham and Jack Lambert. The Steel Curtain.

Now, after the passing of Franco Harris, many wonder what happened at the Immaculate Reception and how many years have gone by since that amazing moment for the NFL and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Continue reading to find out all the details about that unforgettable play.

Franco Harris: What was the Immaculate Reception?

On December 23 of 1972, during the AFC Divisional playoffs, the Steelers were trailing the Raiders 7-6 in the fourth quarter and had a fourth down & 10 at their own 40 yard line. There were only 22 seconds remaining on the clock. Then, a football miracle happened at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh.

QB Terry Bradshaw threw a pass to John Fuqua and the ball was suddenly left in the air after a collision between Fuqua and Jack Tatum (Raiders). In a moment which seemed to stop time, Franco Harris picked up the ball before it touched the ground and ran all the way to the endzone. The Steelers won 13-7 in one of the most amazing plays ever. The Immaculate Reception.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, Franco Harris died just two days before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. That's why Saturday's game between the Steelers and the Raiders now will be an enormous tribute to the running back at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. His number 32 is going to be retired with a ceremony at halftime.

Where is Franco Harris statue in Pittsburgh?

The statue of Franco Harris is one of the symbols in the city. The extraordinary tribute for the amazing running back is located at Pittsburgh International Airport. The statue immortalized precisely the moment when Franco Harris picked up the ball against the Raiders and, if you ever visit the Steel City, it will be one of the first things you'll see when arriving at the terminal.