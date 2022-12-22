The draft sometimes gives players in the later rounds that become relevant, but that doesn’t occur often with quarterbacks. Although one exception can be Gardner Minshew for what he showed so far. Find out more about his age, height, contract, career stats, and social media.

If a quarterback doesn’t get picked early in the draft, his path generally becomes an uphill battle to play regularly. Maybe staying as a backup in the league is their ceiling. That was Gardner Minshew’s case when he arrived in the NFL, but the QB changed that early.

Minshew was the 178th pick in 2019 when the Jacksonville Jaguars took him in the sixth round. He was supposed to be Nick Foles’ alternative and that’s how it started. Although an injury to the Super Bowl LII MVP in the first quarter of week 1 opened the door and he used it to make himself a good option.

He then lost his place in the team only because they got Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in 2021. His stay on the bench didn’t last since the Philadelphia Eagles traded a conditional sixth round pick for him before the season began. Now he has another chance to prove his worth vs the Dallas Cowboys after Jalen Hurts’ injury.

How old is Gardner Minshew?

Minshew was born on May 16, 1996, so he is currently 26 years old. His place of birth was Flowood, Mississippi, USA.

How tall is Gardner Minshew?

Minshew is 6’1” and he also weights around 225 lbs.

What is Gardner Minshew's contract?

Minshew is still on his rookie deal given he was drafted in 2019, but he will become a free agent in the end of the season. He signed the traditional 4-year contract for $2.710.884 with the Jaguars, according to Spotrac. His base salary with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 is $2.540.000.

What are Gardner Minshew's career stats?

Minshew became an instant starter after he was drafted because of an injury, which provided him with lots of opportunities to show his talent. In 2019 he played 14 games and had 12 starts for the Jaguars while throwing for 3271 yards, 21 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He also run for 344 yards. He just played nine games with eight starts in 2020, but he had 2259 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The trade to the Eagles made his stats regress given his low participation. In 2021 he had 439 yards, four touchdowns and one pick in four games. This year he completed two of four passes for 34 yards since he wasn’t even needed. In all, Minshew has a ratio of 41 touchdowns passes to only 12 interceptions and 6003 passing yards in 30 games.

Does Gardner Minshew have any social media?

Minshew is at @gardnerminshew5 on Instagram.