Most of the rookies that were drafted during 2022 had no luck playing in the postseason or even starting a game during the regular season. Check here the rookies that will be present in the 2023 Super Bowl.

The 2022 NFL Draft was one of the best of the 2020-2030 decade where most of the top pick were defensive line players, with a few exceptions but that was the type of player that most NFL teams were looking for.

Among the most outstanding players of the past draft is Aidan Huchitson who was recently named the 2022 Rookie of the Year but he will not be playing in Super Bowl 57 since his team, Detroit Lions, did not reach the playoffs.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles used their picks wisely, but it was the Chiefs that had the most drafted players during the 2022 NFL Draft with a total of 10 players and the Eagles only 5.

How many Rookies will play in Super Bowl LVII?

Several players were drafted by the Eagles and Chiefs during the 2022 NFL Draft, but not all of those rookies will play in the 2023 Super Bowl. Here's the exclusive list of rookies likely to play during Super Bowl LVII.

1. Isiah Pacheco (RB, Chiefs)

2. Trent McDuffie (CB, Chiefs)

3. George Karlaftis III (DE, Chiefs)

4. Skyy Moore (WR, Chiefs)

5. Bryan Cook (S, Chiefs)

6. Leo Chenal (LB, Chiefs) (recovered from injury, ready to play)

7. Joshua Williams (CB, Chiefs)

8. Darian Kinnard (G, Chiefs)

9. Jaylen Watson (CB, Chiefs)

10. Nazeeh Johnson (S, Chiefs)

11. Jordan Davis (DT, Eagles)

12. Cam Jurgens (C, Eagles)

13. Nakobe Dean (LB, Eagles)

14. Kyron Johnson (DE, Eagles)

15. Grant Calcaterra (TE, Eagles)

Not all of them will be starters, it is likely that most of them will be available on the sideline but that does not mean that they can be part, it all depends on the head coach. Among the rookie players who will not play or will not be available for Super Bowl LVII is Darian Kinnard.