The Eagles play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Read here to check out how many times Philadelphia have won it.

The Eagles were the best team in the NFC after a 14-3 record. Though they suffered a bit in the final stretch of the season, because quarterback Jalen Hurts got injured, Philadelphia bounced back to clinch the No.1 seed and then absolutely dominated the New York Giants in the Divisional round.

Then, during the NFC Championship game, the Eagles took advantage of the injuries suffered by Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson at the quarterback position to beat the San Francisco 49ers.

So, even with all the criticism regarding they haven't faced a tough rival yet in the playoffs, the Eagles are the favorites to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona. Read here to find out how many times Philadelphia have won the Super Bowl.

How many Super Bowls have Philadelphia Eagles won?

The Philadelphia Eagles have won the Super Bowl once. That happened on February 4, 2018, when they beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in a spectacular game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Nick Foles was the MVP of Super Bowl LII after pulling a major upset in an unforgettable season playing as the backup of Carson Wentz. By the way, Wentz was having a tremendous year prior to a knee injury. That was the Super Bowl when head coach Doug Pederson called one of the best plays in NFL history: the Philly Special.

Now, the Philadelphia Eagles will be playing on their fourth Super Bowl in franchise history. They have a 1-2 record. The Eagles lost Super Bowl XV against the Raiders and Super Bowl XXXIX facing the Patriots. Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to be played on Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.