J.J. Watt retires: When will he be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Throughout his entire career, J.J. Watt has been a remarkable player, but also an honorable person outside the field. He proved to be a dominant defensive end with the Texans, but unfortunately he couldn't do the same with the Cardinals.

When will J.J. Watt be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

This Tuesday, with two weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, Watt revealed he won't be playing in 2023. "My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude," tweeted Watt, who said Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers was his last ever NFL home game. "It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure."

There's no doubt that Watt will be part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. According to the NFL rules, to be considered for the election, "individuals must have last played in the NFL at least five full seasons ago." This means that he could be selected after the 2027 campaign.