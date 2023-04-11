The 2023 NFL Draft is near and Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one of the best wide receivers of this class. Here you will find his complete profile, including height, weight, college stats, and social media.

In a few days, hundreds of college players will know their fate. The 2023 NFL Draft is near and the 32 teams are looking for the best prospects, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one of them. Here is his profile, including age, height, weight, stats, and social media.

The best college players are waiting for Commissioner Roger Goodell to say their names in the upcoming NFL Draft. Not everybody will have the luck to land in any of the 32 teams as the competition is really tough.

In the wide receiver's class, it seems like Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the only one that could go in the first round. He's seen as the best prospect of his position, so here's more information for you to get to know him better.

How old is Jaxon Smith-Njigba?

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was born on February 14, 2002, so he is currently 21 years old. His place of birth was Rockwall, Texas, USA.

How tall is Jaxon Smith-Njigba?

Smith-Njigba is 6’1” (1.85 m) and he weights around 197 lbs (around 89 kg).

What are Jaxon Smith-Njigba's college stats?

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was in Ohio State for three years, where he played 23 games. He registered 110 receptions for 1,698 yards (15.4 yards per reception) and 10 touchdowns.

Does JaxonSmith-Njigba have any social media?

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has Instagram and Twitter accounts, where you can find him as @jaxsnj and @jaxon_smith1, respectively.