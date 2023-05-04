The New York Jets are all over the news since they traded for Aaron Rodgers, but Sauce Gardner was the protagonist this time with a hilarious story about Jessica Alba. Now the actress responded on social media.

The brightest star in New York when it comes to sports is definitely Aaron Rodgers. He has been invited to a lot of events since his trade from the Green Bay Packers was confirmed. One of those opportunities took place at Madison Square Garden.

When the New York Knicks play at home there are always plenty of celebrities such as famous actors or musicians in attendance. Knicks’ playoff game vs the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals wasn’t the exception.

Rodgers decided to invite another outstanding player of the Jets like Sauce Gardner, something that ended up in a fun story including Hollywood actress Jessica Alba told by the cornerback earlier in the week.

What happened between Sauce Gardner and Jessica Alba?

Gardner took over the league after being drafted with the fourth overall pick. He was able to achieve the great milestone of appearing in the first-team All-Pro as a rookie last year. Although his personality is something that makes him a player to follow all the time.

Earlier in the week he was asked about watching Game 2 of Knicks vs Heat alongside Rodgers and he brought up his interaction with the quarterback about Alba in a hilarious way. 'When we were getting seated, he was just picking on me a little bit for being young. We were getting seated and he was like 'we're about to sit by,' what's her name? 'We're about to sit by Jessica Alba,' and I'm just like 'Oh, I don't know who that is.' And he just looked at me, he looked at me like I'm crazy'”, Sauce explained.

Jessica Alba responds to Sauce not knowing her name

The whole story went viral, so the actress jumped in with a nice message on her Twitter account. “Lol -I totally see how this kid Sauce got his name, he said to my girl @ElizabethMxo “How can I get caught up when I’m the catch”. But in all honesty he was actually very polite with his elder @AaronRodgers12 and everyone else in the room. It was nice meeting you @iamSauceGardner ~ Honey and Storm”, she posted.