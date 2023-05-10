Aaron Rodgers' trade to the Jets will finally let Jordan Love take the reins at the Green Bay Packers, and the young quarterback has full confidence in himself.

Three years later, Jordan Love will finally get a chance to prove his worth at the Green Bay Packers. With Aaron Rodgers leaving for the New York Jets, the 2020 first-round pick will be handed the starting quarterback job.

Needless to say, this is a major change for an organization that relied on the same signal-caller for the last 15 years. However, the Packers have already gone through a similar situation in 2008, when Rodgers took over for Brett Favre after waiting on the sidelines for three seasons.

That transition clearly went incredibly well, but now there are obvious question marks around Love. However, the young quarterback fully believes in himself to be up to the challenge.

Jordan Love has full confidence in himself as Packers' QB1

Love admitted he started to get worried that he may not get his chance, which is why he's glad with this turn of events and heads into this season with full confidence in himself. "It's not easy in this league. I know it's not going to be easy this year, but one thing I tell myself every day is, 'I'm good enough.' I have very high confidence in myself," Love said, via Ryan Wood of USA Today.

Running back Aaron Jones echoed that sentiment, claiming that Love is ready to replace Rodgers. “He believes in himself, first off,” Jones said Wednesday, via ProFootballTalk. “That’s No. 1. You’ve got to believe in yourself or nobody else is going to believe in you. He believes in himself, he cares about everybody around him and we’ve seen him just come in consistently and just work, work, work. As an athlete, you want to come in and play right away. That wasn’t Jordan’s case, he didn’t have that opportunity. He did it the right way, he waited his time and you never heard one peep or complaint out of him.”

Of course, Love has some big shoes to fill in. Therefore, the Packers shouldn't expect him to have everything figured out from day one, and instead be patient and trust in his potential. That said, they have reasons to be excited about the future.