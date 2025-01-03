Former Top 10 ATP player, Davis Cup champion, and Wimbledon finalist against Federer admits: ‘I had to beg for food’

Although many imagine the life of an athlete to be simple, filled with luxury and fortune, there’s often an untold side of the story. It’s easy to assume that a tennis player who reached the top 10, played in two Grand Slam finals, won the Davis Cup, and captured a Masters 1000 title would be set for life. But the story of Mark Philippoussis proves that’s not always the case.

Born in Australia in 1976, Mark Philippoussis began his professional tennis career in 1994. Success came quickly. By 1996, he had claimed his first ATP title, followed by three more in 1997 across different surfaces. In 1998, he reached his first Grand Slam final and continued to rack up achievements.

The year 1999 was particularly significant for Philippoussis, both individually and as part of Team Australia. He played a crucial role in securing the Davis Cup for his country, winning both of his singles matches in the final against France. That same year, he also captured his lone Masters 1000 title, defeating Carlos Moyá in Indian Wells.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A dominant start to the new millennium

The early 2000s continued to be fruitful for Philippoussis. In 2003, he reached the Wimbledon final, falling to Roger Federer in the Swiss star’s first Grand Slam victory. He also helped Australia secure another Davis Cup title.

Champion Roger Federer and runner-up Mark Philippoussis with their trophies after the Wimbledon final in 2003. (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Advertisement

By 2006, with seven ATP singles titles and over $7 million in career earnings, Philippoussis seemed to have it all. But injuries and poor financial decisions soon led to a dramatic fall from grace.

Advertisement

see also Former World No.1, who achieved what Federer, Djokovic and Nadal couldn't, admits: ‘I couldn't handle the pressure’

From wealth to begging for food

Philippoussis’ life took a dark turn in 2006 when injuries forced him off the court. Without a steady income, he quickly burned through his earnings. Speaking candidly during an appearance on the Australian reality show SAS Australia in 2021, Philippoussis described the lowest point in his life.

Advertisement

“I was out of the game for several months. I couldn’t afford much, honestly. I had to ask my friends to buy me food,” Philippoussis revealed. “For days, my family and I ate pasta with cabbage, which actually became one of my favorite meals”.

He admitted to feeling deep shame during this time. “I was in a dark place and suffered from depression. There’s no greater pain than seeing your loved ones suffer because of your actions,” he said. “My parents gave up their dreams for me, and it was my responsibility to take care of them”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reckless spending and lessons learned

Philippoussis recounted how poor financial choices contributed to his troubles, including owning 15 motorcycles and even buying a car for just one day to avoid taking a taxi. He reflected on the mentality that led him to dismiss the advice to save for the future.

“As an athlete, you’re always told, ‘Save for a rainy day,’ but you don’t want to think about that. You think it’s a sign of weakness to consider that you might get injured or need a backup plan. You just keep looking forward,” Philippoussis explained.

Advertisement

see also Nadal chooses between Federer and Djokovic as the toughest opponent in his career

A comeback and new beginnings

After losing his family home and enduring years of hardship, Philippoussis found his footing. Once recovered from injuries, he returned to tennis through exhibition matches and began working with top players, including Aryna Sabalenka and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Advertisement

In 2022, Sabalenka credited Philippoussis with helping her improve her serve during a challenging period. “After my first matches of the year, I was worried and reached out to Mark. He gave me great advice and helped me refocus on my game,” she said. By 2023, Philippoussis had joined Tsitsipas’ coaching team during a critical period in the Greek player’s career.

Advertisement

From adversity to redemption

Philippoussis’ journey serves as a cautionary tale about the fleeting nature of athletic success but also a testament to resilience. Despite hitting rock bottom, the former top 10 star has rebuilt his life and remains an influential figure in the tennis world.