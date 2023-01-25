Kansas City Chiefs take on Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City for the 2023 AFC Championship. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2023 AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals meet in the 2023 AFC Championship. This game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The home team could have a weak point during this game. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 AFC Championship game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Chiefs are happy in the AFC Championship game against the Bengals but they are still waiting for the final report on Mahomes' ankle.

The Bengals know how to play a conference championship, they were here last season and they won, but now things are different since they are not the biggest favorites to win this game.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals: Date

Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play for the 2023 AFC Championship on Sunday, January 29 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. If Mahomes is not completely healthy the Chiefs' offensive line could suffer during the game.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals at the 2023 AFC Championship

This game for the 2023 AFC Championship, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, January 29, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.