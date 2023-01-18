In the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs 2023, the Chiefs host the Jaguars. Read here to check out date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

The Kansas City Chiefs clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs 2023. Here you will find details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Kansas City Chiefs had another remarkable season with a 14-3 record and winning the AFC West for a seventh straight year. Though many experts believed the division would be really competitive, Patrick Mahomes' team dominated again over the Chargers, Raiders and Broncos. However, two of those three losses for the Chiefs came against top contenders in the AFC: Bills and Bengals.

The Jaguars are one of the biggest surprises in NFL. After a disastrous year under Urban Meyer, Doug Pederson arrived to transform the franchise around a fantastic talent such as quarterback Trevor Lawrence. It wasn't easy for the Jaguars after a 4-8 record, but Jacksonville won the next five games to clinch the AFC South. Then, in the Wild Card round they produced the third biggest comeback in NFL playoff history to eliminate the Chargers. The Jaguars were down 27-0 and won 31-30.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Date

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs 2023 on Saturday, January 21 at 4:30 PM (ET). The game will be played in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars in the US

In the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs 2023, the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Kansas City Chiefs. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the game in the United States are NBC and PeacockTV.