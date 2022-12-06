The run for the MVP is still tighter than ever, but there is still a long way to go to name the winner of said. So far two quarterbacks are considered the best during the current season. Check here who they are.

The best team record in the 2022 NFL season entering Week 14 is for the Philadelphia Eagles at 11-1-0, they are the big NFC East favorites to reach the playoffs and probably the Conference Championship.

Only two teams have 10 wins in the current season, apart from the Eagles lead by Hurts, the Minnesota Vikings have a record of 10-2-0 overall. But they are not the only favorites to win the Super Bowl.

The best quarterbacks are those who have the most passing yards during the current season since usually the ones with the most passing yards also have the most touchdowns.

Quarterbacks rankings entering Week 14

The list is led by Patrick Mahomes, it is very likely that he will lead the Chiefs to another Super Bowl although it is not certain if it will be during this season.

1. Patrick Mahomes (65.7%, 3808 yards, 30 TDs and 8 INT)

2. Joe Burrow (69.1%, 3446 yards, 25 TDs and 8 INT)

3. Josh Allen (64.1%, 3406 yards, 25 TDs and 11 INT)

4. Jalen Hurts (68.1%, 2940 yards, 20 TDs and 3 INTs)

5. Kirk Cousins (68.1%, 2933 yards, 18 TDS and 9 INT)

Five names mentioned, but Patrick Mahomes lost to Joe Burrow, while Allen, Hurts and Cousins won their games. Two of four quarterbacks won their games in the past week, Burrow and Hurts have big winning streaks, with Burrow leading the streak with four wins and Hurts with just three. But the Eagles are dominating their division and the Bengals are still in the second spot at the AFC North division.

Simply put, Jalen Hurts is the best quarterback entering Week 14 after winning a recent game against the Tennessee Titans 35-10 (.583) in what was their third straight win since Week 11.