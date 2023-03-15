Aaron Rodgers is set to join the New York Jets this year. The Green Bay Packers quarterback would 'copy' Brett Favre's path to the Big Apple in an eerily similar way.

It is a matter of time to see Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets. He wants to play in the Big Apple in 2023, following, and some might say 'copying', Brett Favre's path to the AFC East.

Aaron Rodgers' drama seems to be over. This Wednesday, the 39-year-old quarterback revealed he wants to play for the Jets. Green Bay has the last word, but it seems very unlikely that the NFC North squad retains him.

If the Jets are willing to give the Packers what they ask for the veteran quarterback, Rodgers would recreate what Brett Favre did and move to the Big Apple after being pressured by Green Bay's front office.

Aaron Rodgers to the Jets: The Packers quarterback follows Brett Favre's steps

In 2005, the Packers decided to select Aaron Rodgers with the 24th-overall pick. He was seen as the quarterback who would replace Brett Favre and get a good transition for the position.

Favre didn't like this move at all. He felt relegated by the Packers and, even though he continued as a starter for three more years, Green Bay's final plan was to give Rodgers his job. In 2008, Brett was traded to New York in exchange for some conditional picks.

Does this sound familiar to what's happening nowadays? In 2020, the Packers drafted Jordan Love with the 26th-overall pick to be Aaron Rodgers' replacement, just as he was for Favre.

And of course, Rodgers wasn't thrilled about this move. This Wednesday, Rodgers revealed Love's arrival really hurt him as he felt betrayed by the Packers' front office. For this reason, he has asked to be traded... to the New York Jets.

In this case, the Packers are reportedly asking for two first-round picks for the Super Bowl XLV champion. The Jets desperately need him, so it is likely that they agree to this request in order to get Rodgers.

With the Jets, Favre had a 9-7 record, but it wasn't enough to advance to the Playoffs. He only played one season with New York and then signed with the Minnesota Vikings to end his career.

Rodgers, who is the same age as Favre was when he moved to the Jets, wants to build a super team with New York in order to succeed. Will he be able to do it and prove to everyone that he's worth two first-round picks?