The penultimate phase to reach the Super Bowl, the top four teams are eager in the AFC and NFC games, but only two can make it to the big game. Check here the full schedule and streaming options.

The Wild Card and Divisional rounds are over, but now things will be more exciting with the upcoming AFC and NFC championship games.

Most of the big favorites made it to the Divisional Round but unfortunately no underdog made it to the Conference Championships games.

One of the biggest surprises for the penultimate round of the playoffs are the 49ers as they are playing with a backup quarterback who is doing better than expected.

Key dates for the 2023 Conference Championships playoffs

The AFC and NFC Conference Championship games begin on January 29 and at 3:00 PM (NFC) and end that same day before midnight (AFC). The most anticipated game by everyone will be the Bengals vs. Chiefs for the NFC Championship.

2023 NFL Divisional Round Schedule

The first Conference Championship game will be for the National Football Conference title between Brock Purdy (49ers) and Jalen Hurts (Eagles).

Game Home Visitor Date / Time (ET) Stadium TV and Live Stream NFC Philadelphia Eagles San Francisco 49ers Jan 29, 3:00 PM Lincoln Financial Field FOX | FuboTV AFC Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Jan 29, 6:30 PM Arrow Head Stadium CBS | FuboTV FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial for United States users.

Obviously the home field is key to winning but the big favorites cannot trust that playing at home is everything since mistakes are expensive during the playoffs.

2023 NFL Conference Championships AFC & NFC: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Both Conference Championship games, AFC and NFC will be available through TV by FOX, CBS and Paramount+. All these options will not only be available on conventional TV but also through their virtual option like apps and website.

On the other hand, the free live streaming offered by the two Conference Championship Games is FuboTV with a 7-day free trial for the U.S. based users.