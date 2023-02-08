The 2023 NFL Honors will take place on Thursday in Arizona to celebrate the best of the season, although there is someone that surprisingly won’t be there. Find out why Kansas City Chiefs leader Andy Reid wasn’t nominated for the AP Coach of the Year award.

There is only one game left in the season. The Super Bowl will have the Philadelphia Eagles clashing with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but the regular season awards have yet to be handed. Although it’s worth mentioning that Andy Reid is not among the finalists to be the AP Coach of the Year.

The most important thing for every player, coach or owner is to be in the final match. From that point on, it surely doesn’t bother Reid to not be in the conversation for the best head coach in the 2022 NFL season. But it is certainly curious why he wasn’t even nominated.

Three coaches will be disputing the prestigious award. What seems surprising is that Reid isn’t even in the list despite leading Kansas City to the N°1 seed in the AFC. This doesn’t include the playoffs, although the Chiefs were still one of the best teams in the NFL regardless.

Who are the finalists for the AP Coach of the Year award?

Reid is probably being taken for granted by the voters since his season has been remarkable. Losing Tyreek Hill in the trade that sent the wide receiver to the Miami Dolphins was supposed to make their offense take a step back, but he was able to keep it at the top. Finishing with a 14-3 record is something that shouldn’t be skipped.

The reason why he isn’t nominated to be the AP Coach of the Year is as simple as arguable. It’s just that the voters preferred other three names. The list of finalists has Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers, Brian Daboll of the New York Giants, and Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Another important coaches that could have been there are Nick Sirianni of the Eagles and Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills.

Has Andy Reid ever won the AP Coach of the Year award?

The Chiefs have been a top five team in the league under Reid the last couple of years. Going to the AFC Championship game five seasons in a row is enough proof to it. Although that didn’t give him any awards of this type. In fact, he just won it once. Reid was the AP Coach of the Year in 2002 when he was in charge of the Philadelphia Eagles.