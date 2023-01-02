Nick Bosa is one of the best defensive ends in the entire NFL. The San Francisco 49ers player has now recognized the best running back he has played against after just one game.

When Nick Bosa entered the league in 2019, everyone was excited to see the younger brother of Joey Bosa play. The Los Angeles Chargers defensive end proved to be a very dominant player, so fans had huge expectations on his brother.

With the 49ers, Nick has been one of the best defensive players of the NFC. But now, he has talked about the player who has given him tons of problems as one of the best running backs in the entire league.

Nick Bosa praises Josh Jacobs after their Week 17 matchup

It just took one game for Joey Bosa to see how dominant is Josh Jacobs. Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season had a matchup between the 49ers and the Raiders, but even though Las Vegas lost, the defensive end recognized what the running back did.

"That's a really good team. Best running back I've played against in my career, no doubt about it," Bosa said after the game about Josh Jacobs. "That dude's a beast. And they have a lot of really talented players. Quarterback played good.

"The NFL will humble you 100 percent of the time."

It is clear that Jacobs is a great running back. Entering Week 18, the Raiders player leads the league with 1,608 yards, 179 more than Derrick Henry. Josh is definitely one of the best free agents for the 2023 campaign.