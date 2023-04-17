Brock Purdy surprised everybody in the 2022 NFL season. Unfortunately, his campaign ended with a surgery to repair his elbow, and now he has shared a concerning update on his injury.

Even though they lost in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Purdy's season gave him high hopes for the 2023 campaign. However, he has shared a worrying update on his elbow injury that may change that idea.

Brock Purdy gets real on his chances of playing the 2023 NFL season due to his elbow injury

During San Francisco's NFC title game loss to the Eagles, Brock Purdy had to exit the game due to a pain in his throwing arm. He had to undergo surgery, where doctors repaired the UCL of his elbow.

Recovering from his injury won't be easy for Purdy, as it requires complete rest. In fact, the quarterback has shared a concerning update, raising doubts about his availability for the entire 2023 campaign.

"Just taking it one day at a time," Purdy told Yahoo Sports in an interview. "Just trying to heal up and feel a little bit better every single day, and it's all gone as planned. Obviously we're in great communication with the doctors that I'm working with, the Niners, the organization as a whole, everyone's on the same page and we're excited for how it's going. So just taking it one day at a time."

When asked if he would be able to play the 2023 season, Purdy confessed that he was "not really sure, honestly." The quarterback trusts the doctors, but it seems like he doesn't want to think about the future during this time of recovery.